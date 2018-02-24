Kings' Frank Mason: Probable Saturday
Mason (heel) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Mason returned from a plantar fascia injury Thursday after missing 21 games, posting six points, two assists, one rebound and a steal in 14 minutes. He's presumably dealing with some lingering soreness, hence the probable tag. If he's unexpectedly held out, look for Garrett Temple to see some extra run.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Plays 16 minutes in return•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Will play on minutes restriction Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Set to miss another 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Remains out Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...