Mason (heel) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Mason returned from a plantar fascia injury Thursday after missing 21 games, posting six points, two assists, one rebound and a steal in 14 minutes. He's presumably dealing with some lingering soreness, hence the probable tag. If he's unexpectedly held out, look for Garrett Temple to see some extra run.

