Mason supplied 14 (4-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in the Kings' 118-115 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Mason was back in the starting five after a one-game sabbatical on the second unit Thursday. The second-year guard is reportedly on track to open the season as the starting two-guard while Bogdan Bogdanovic completes his recovery from a knee injury. Mason has earned the job with a strong preseason, one in which he's posted double-digit scoring efforts in five of six games and dished out between five and eight assists in four of them.