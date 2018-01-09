Kings' Frank Mason: Remains out Tuesday vs. Lakers
Mason (heel) will be sidelined for Tuesday's contest against the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Mason continues to recover from a right heel bruise, which is apparently still giving him too much discomfort to take the floor Tuesday. With him and George Hill (personal) also sidelined, De'Aaron Fox should see significant run and could make for an intriguing DFS option. Over the past three games, Fox has posted 15.3 points and 7.0 assists across 32.7 minutes per contest.
