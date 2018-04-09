Kings' Frank Mason: Ruled out Monday
Mason will not play Monday against the Spurs due to a sore left heel, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Mason is nursing soreness in his heel, which may explain why he's played 17 minutes or fewer in each of the last three games. Mason will have one more opportunity -- Wednesday vs. Houston -- to return to action before the end of the season.
