Kings' Frank Mason: Ruled out Wednesday
Mason (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season-finale against the Rockers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason is dealing with a slight tear of the plantar fascia in his left heel, an eerily similar injury to the one he suffered in early January which sidelined him for 21 games, although this time the injury is on the other heel. It doesn't appear to be as severe as the earlier injury, with the rookie expected to return in time for the team's summer program. However, with Mason on the mend, look for De'Aaron Fox to log major minutes at point guard Wednesday, given Garrett Temple (ankle) has also been ruled out.
