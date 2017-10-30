Mason scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding an assist and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-83 loss to the Wizards.

The Kings were down by 31 at the half, so coach Dave Joerger emptied his bench in the third and fourth quarters, with the little-used Mason stepping up and taking advantage of his garbage-time minutes. The solid performance may move him up a spot or two on the backcourt depth chart, but don't expect the 23-year-old to start getting regular court time.