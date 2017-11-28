Kings' Frank Mason: Scores 14 points off bench
Mason collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes during Monday's game against the Warriors.
Mason is averaging 20.5 minutes and 9.7 points over the past six games. He's also shooting 52.9 percent from behind the arc this year, which is a team-high. The 23-year-old will likely see similar minutes going forward if he remains hot from the three-point line.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Scores 11 off bench Sunday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Solid close to preseason•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Makes another strong case Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Pours in 13 during Monday's loss•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Leads Kings in scoring Monday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Won't play Thursday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.