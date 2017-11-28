Mason collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes during Monday's game against the Warriors.

Mason is averaging 20.5 minutes and 9.7 points over the past six games. He's also shooting 52.9 percent from behind the arc this year, which is a team-high. The 23-year-old will likely see similar minutes going forward if he remains hot from the three-point line.