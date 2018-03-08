Mason finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Pelicans.

De'Aaron Fox (back) left this game early, allowing Mason to see minutes as the primary point-guard. He was able to tie his season-high with 16 points while adding six assists. Mason is more of a deep league player but if Fox needs to miss some time, Mason could be worth a look as a streaming option.