Kings' Frank Mason: Scores 16 points in loss
Mason finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Pelicans.
De'Aaron Fox (back) left this game early, allowing Mason to see minutes as the primary point-guard. He was able to tie his season-high with 16 points while adding six assists. Mason is more of a deep league player but if Fox needs to miss some time, Mason could be worth a look as a streaming option.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Logs 15 minutes Saturday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Probable Saturday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Plays 16 minutes in return•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Will play on minutes restriction Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...