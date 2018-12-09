Kings' Frank Mason: Scores eight points in 15 minutes
Mason managed eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.
Mason is posting modest per-game counting stats, plus he has been inefficient offensively. He hasn't reached double figures in scoring since back in October, when he did so twice in his first three appearances of the season. With that being said, he remains the primary backup point guard behind De'Aaron Fox, so competition for playing time has been fierce. As a result, Mason is best reserved for use in deeper leagues, barring an injury to Fox.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Coming off bench in opener•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Productive in return to first unit•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: On track to begin season as starter•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Thrives with starting assignment•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Out Wednesday with sprained ankle•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...