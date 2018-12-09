Mason managed eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.

Mason is posting modest per-game counting stats, plus he has been inefficient offensively. He hasn't reached double figures in scoring since back in October, when he did so twice in his first three appearances of the season. With that being said, he remains the primary backup point guard behind De'Aaron Fox, so competition for playing time has been fierce. As a result, Mason is best reserved for use in deeper leagues, barring an injury to Fox.