Mason produced 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 127-101 loss to the Rockets.

This was a garbage-time special for Mason, who had played 15 minutes total over the Kings' last eight games. Despite the solid performance in the blowout loss, Mason doesn't look poised to push for more playing time in the near future. In fact, he'll likely drop further in the backcourt pecking order once Alec Burks, who was acquired from the Cavaliers on Wednesday, is ready to make his Kings debut.