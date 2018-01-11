Mason recently underwent an MRI, which revealed a tear in the plantar fascia tendon in his right heel. He's expected to miss roughly 4-to-6 weeks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mason had reportedly been dealing with some soreness in his heel, which prompted the Kings to have him undergo additional testing. It's now been confirmed to be a more serious issue, which will cost him 4-to-6 weeks of action. That would put a return somewhere around mid-to-late February, though that will depend on how well the recovery process goes. The rookie second-round pick's absence should pave the way for guys like De'Aaron Fox, George Hill and Garrett Temple to see slightly expanded roles.