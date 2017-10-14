Kings' Frank Mason: Solid close to preseason
Mason managed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 18 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
Mason put his best foot forward this preseason in a bid for a roster spot, posting double-digit scoring efforts in four of five exhibitions and shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field in all of those contests. The 2017 second-round pick seems to have secured a modest backcourt rotation role at a minimum for the coming season, with the opportunity for an expansion of his role as the campaign unfolds.
