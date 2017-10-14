Play

Mason managed 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 18 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Mason put his best foot forward this preseason in a bid for a roster spot, posting double-digit scoring efforts in four of five exhibitions and shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field in all of those contests. The 2017 second-round pick seems to have secured a modest backcourt rotation role at a minimum for the coming season, with the opportunity for an expansion of his role as the campaign unfolds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball