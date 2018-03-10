Kings' Frank Mason: Starting Friday
Mason will get the start at point guard for Friday's matchup against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason will replace De'Aaron Fox (back) in the starting lineup. He posted 6 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pelicans after Fox got injured, and figures to be in line for another relatively healthy workload Friday.
Kings' Frank Mason: Scores 16 points in loss•
Kings' Frank Mason: Logs 15 minutes Saturday•
Kings' Frank Mason: Probable Saturday•
Kings' Frank Mason: Plays 16 minutes in return•
Kings' Frank Mason: Will play on minutes restriction Thursday•
Kings' Frank Mason: Listed as probable for Thursday•
