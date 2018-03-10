Mason will get the start at point guard for Friday's matchup against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mason will replace De'Aaron Fox (back) in the starting lineup. He posted 6 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pelicans after Fox got injured, and figures to be in line for another relatively healthy workload Friday.