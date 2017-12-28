Mason will pick up the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings have continually been rotating starters throughout the season to find out what works best, with Wednesday marking Mason's first shot to work with the top unit. Mason has averaged just 18.2 minutes over the last five games, but could see that push up into the mid-to-upper 20s while drawing the start. With Mason starting at shooting guard, Buddy Hield will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.