Mason accounted for seven points (2-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

Despite being shifted back to the second unit shortly before tip-off after initially being slated to start in place of De'Aaron Fox (back), Mason managed to still reward fantasy owners with above-average production outside of the scoring column. The 23-year-old's rebound total was a career high, and he was able to complement it with a second consecutive six-assist effort. The rookie has now logged over 20 minutes in three of the past four contests, and he could serve as a late-season fantasy surprise if head coach Dave Joerger opts to afford him similar playing time down the stretch.