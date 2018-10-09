Mason registered 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and five steals across 28 minutes during the Kings' 132-100 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Monday.

The 2017 second-round pick put together a better-than-expected rookie campaign while carving out a solid second-unit role, averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 18.9 minutes over 52 games. Yogi Ferrell's offseason arrival does present an obstacle in terms of playing time opportunities, but performances like Monday's serve as a tangible reminder of Mason's ability to provide a jolt off the bench. The Kings' backcourt rotation is likely to be in flux over the course of the season, and Mason's quest to carve out a meaningful role once again would benefit from the former Jayhawk significantly improving last season's 37.9 shooting percentage.