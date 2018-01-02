Kings' Frank Mason: To miss another week
Mason (heel) is expected to miss one week, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mason suffered a bruised right heel in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies and had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets. With being out a week, Mason is in line to at least miss the team's next four games, but fellow rookie De'Aaron Fox (quad) is set to return Tuesday, so Mason's absence likely won't have much of an impact on the team's rotation.
