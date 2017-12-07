Kings' Frank Mason: Totals season-high 15 points Wednesday
Mason recorded 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during a 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Mason set a new season high with 15 points in the loss as he also swiped a season-high three steals and got to the free throw line a season-high 10 times. He has been performing well lately off the bench, as he's scored in double figures in six of his last nine games. With George Hill and De'Aaron Fox both struggling a bit this season, Mason could start earning more minutes if he keeps up this kind of play.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Scores 11 off bench Sunday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Solid close to preseason•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Makes another strong case Thursday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Pours in 13 during Monday's loss•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Leads Kings in scoring Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.