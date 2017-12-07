Mason recorded 15 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during a 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Mason set a new season high with 15 points in the loss as he also swiped a season-high three steals and got to the free throw line a season-high 10 times. He has been performing well lately off the bench, as he's scored in double figures in six of his last nine games. With George Hill and De'Aaron Fox both struggling a bit this season, Mason could start earning more minutes if he keeps up this kind of play.