Kings' Frank Mason: Will play on minutes restriction Thursday
Mason (heel) will play in Thursday's contest against the Thunder and will be on a minutes restriction, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Mason has been out since the New Year with a plantar fascia injury. Prior to going down, he was posting 7.6 points and 2.9 assists across 18.6 minutes per game. It's unclear exactly what his minutes restriction will be, though the Kings probably don't feel much of a need to rush him back.
