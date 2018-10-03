Kings' Gabe Vincent: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Kings
Vincent signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Vincent went unselected in the 2018 NBA draft after four years at UC Santa Barbara. During his senior campaign, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes. It's a strong possibility that he'll end up in the G-League with the Kings' G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.