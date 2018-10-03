Kings' Gabe Vincent: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Kings

Vincent signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Wednesday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Vincent went unselected in the 2018 NBA draft after four years at UC Santa Barbara. During his senior campaign, he averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes. It's a strong possibility that he'll end up in the G-League with the Kings' G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.