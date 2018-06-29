Kings' Garrett Temple: Accepts player option for next season

Temple will opt into his $8 million player option for the 2018-19 season, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Temple ended up averaging a career-best 8.4 points per game in Sacramento last season, but the wing still ended up playing limited minutes on a team that ultimately shifted its focus to the development of its younger players. Still, Temple likely couldn't pass up the $8 million he is now owed for next season, as his market value would possibly be much lower than that this offseason. With the Kings likely still focusing on developing wing talent like Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson next season, it's unclear at this time exactly where Temple fits into the rotation.