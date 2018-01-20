Kings' Garrett Temple: Coming off bench Friday
Updating a previous report, Temple will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee
The Kings confirmed Temple as the team's starting shooting guard during warmups, but they changed their minds minutes before tip-off. Rookie Justin Jackson will get the start in his place. Temple numbers as both a starter and reserve this season are very similar, so he still figures to see close to his usual workload.
