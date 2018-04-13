Kings' Garrett Temple: Could hit free-agent market this offseason
Temple averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 65 games for the Kings during the 2017-18 season.
Temple's playing time took a slight hit compared to what he saw during the 2016-17 season, as the Kings have recently invested in a number of younger backcourt players. However, the nine-year veteran remained a steady 3-and-D contributor while serving as a strong leader in the locker room. Entering the final year of his current contract, Temple has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign and could possibly opt to hit the free-agent market this summer.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....