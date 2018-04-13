Kings' Garrett Temple: Could hit free-agent market this offseason

Temple averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 65 games for the Kings during the 2017-18 season.

Temple's playing time took a slight hit compared to what he saw during the 2016-17 season, as the Kings have recently invested in a number of younger backcourt players. However, the nine-year veteran remained a steady 3-and-D contributor while serving as a strong leader in the locker room. Entering the final year of his current contract, Temple has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign and could possibly opt to hit the free-agent market this summer.