Kings' Garrett Temple: Doesn't practice after oral surgery
Temple did not participate in Wednesday's practice as a result of undergoing oral surgery, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's unclear what exactly Temple had done, but it's apparently significant enough to keep him out of practice. As a result, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Portland until further notice.
