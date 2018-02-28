Kings' Garrett Temple: Doesn't see the floor Tuesday
Temple (back) didn't see the floor during Tuesday's 99-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Kings failed to provide any sort of update on Temple prior to the game, but he ended up missing a second straight contest after being a late scratch with lower back stiffness Monday as well. With another few days off for rest, Temple can tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Nets until further information is provided on his availability. It was Buddy Hield that benefited the most in terms of playing time with Temple out Tuesday, logging 29 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will not play Monday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Receives starting nod•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Thursday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Plays 30 minutes in loss•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Probable Friday vs. Portland•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Doesn't practice after oral surgery•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...