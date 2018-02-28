Kings' Garrett Temple: Doesn't see the floor Tuesday

Temple (back) didn't see the floor during Tuesday's 99-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Kings failed to provide any sort of update on Temple prior to the game, but he ended up missing a second straight contest after being a late scratch with lower back stiffness Monday as well. With another few days off for rest, Temple can tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Nets until further information is provided on his availability. It was Buddy Hield that benefited the most in terms of playing time with Temple out Tuesday, logging 29 minutes off the bench.