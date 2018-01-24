Kings' Garrett Temple: Explodes for career-high 34 in Tuesday's win
Temple scored 34 points (14-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 40 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 105-99 win over the Magic.
De'Aaron Fox exited the game early due to an abdominal strain, leaving plenty of minutes available for Temple, and he responded to the increased responsibility with the best performance of his career -- including providing all 17 of the Kings' points in a 17-6 run late in the fourth quarter that sealed their victory. There's no word yet on the severity of Fox's injury, but if he remains out for Thursday's road game in Miami, look for Temple to get a big workload once again.
