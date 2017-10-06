Play

Kings' Garrett Temple: Getting Friday's game off for rest

Temple won't play during Friday's exhibition contest against the Spurs for rest, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

It appears coach Dave Joerger wants to get a look at the team's young players against a well-coached Spurs team. In Temple's stead, expect the likes of Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovich, Justin Jackson, Malachi Richardson and Frank Mason to all possibly see run at shooting guard.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball