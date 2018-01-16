Kings' Garrett Temple: Hands out four assists in Monday's loss

Temple totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Thunder.

Despite drawing another start, Temple saw less than 20 minutes for the second time in the last three games. Nevertheless, it was actually a decent line considering the general lack of opportunity. Buddy Hield has been hot off the bench during this recent stretch, and frankly the Kings are prioritizing the development of their young players over winning basketball games. As a result, Temple shouldn't be relied on that much whether he's starting or not.