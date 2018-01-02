Kings' Garrett Temple: Leads first unit Sunday
Temple tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 loss to the Grizzlies.
Temple's scoring total, albeit modest, was enough to lead the Kings' starting five on a lackluster offensive night. The veteran defensive specialist wrapped up December with consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and shooting percentages north of 60.0 percent, wrapping up what was otherwise a difficult shooting month on a high note. Even factoring in his last pair of strong nights, Temple still posted a mediocre 39.7 percent success rate from the floor in 15 December contests.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 in win over Portland•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starts at shooting guard Monday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out against Pacers•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.