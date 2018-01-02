Kings' Garrett Temple: Leads first unit Sunday

Temple tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Temple's scoring total, albeit modest, was enough to lead the Kings' starting five on a lackluster offensive night. The veteran defensive specialist wrapped up December with consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and shooting percentages north of 60.0 percent, wrapping up what was otherwise a difficult shooting month on a high note. Even factoring in his last pair of strong nights, Temple still posted a mediocre 39.7 percent success rate from the floor in 15 December contests.