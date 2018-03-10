Kings' Garrett Temple: Maximizes starting opportunity Friday

Temple posted 23 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

The veteran drew the start in place of De'Aaron Fox (back) and generated his best scoring total since exploding for a season-high 34 points against this same Magic squad on Jan. 23. Temple was a late addition to the first unit, as rookie Frank Mason had originally been slated to draw the spot start. The 31-year-old is much more renowned for his defensive prowess, but he could offer another strong return Sunday if he draws a second straight start against the Nuggets.