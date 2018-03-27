Kings' Garrett Temple: Out again Tuesday
Temple (ankle) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Temple will miss a third straight game Tuesday while he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. In his stead, Frank Mason should continue to see some extra run.
