Kings' Garrett Temple: Out Friday vs. Memphis

Temple (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Temple will miss an eighth straight contest Friday as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. His next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Spurs -- the second-to-last game of the season.

