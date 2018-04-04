Kings' Garrett Temple: Out Tuesday vs. Suns
Temple (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Temple is still nursing a sprained ankle and is set to miss a sixth straight game. With just three games left on the schedule following Tuesday's contest, there's certainly a chance Temple doesn't touch the court again this season. Until the Kings confirm that, however, Temple will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...