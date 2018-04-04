Kings' Garrett Temple: Out Tuesday vs. Suns

Temple (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Temple is still nursing a sprained ankle and is set to miss a sixth straight game. With just three games left on the schedule following Tuesday's contest, there's certainly a chance Temple doesn't touch the court again this season. Until the Kings confirm that, however, Temple will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

