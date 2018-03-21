Kings' Garrett Temple: Out with sprained ankle
Temple will not play Thursday against the Hawks due to a sprained left ankle suffered during Wednesday's practice, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
There's no word yet on the severity of the injury, though the veteran has been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance. In his absence, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) are all candidates to see extra run.
