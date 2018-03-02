Kings' Garrett Temple: Plays 29 minutes off bench
Temple (back) played 29 minutes off the bench Thursday against the Nets, finishing with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT), four rebounds and three steals.
Temple had been nursing a back issue, which kept him out of the last two games, but he made his return Thursday as the backup to Justin Jackson and Bogdan Bogdanovic. While the Kings will likely continue to prioritize the development of players like Jackson, Bogdanovic, and Buddy Hield down the stretch, Temple still looks to be in position to hold a spot in the rotation on most nights. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game on the year.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...