Kings' Garrett Temple: Plays 29 minutes off bench

Temple (back) played 29 minutes off the bench Thursday against the Nets, finishing with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT), four rebounds and three steals.

Temple had been nursing a back issue, which kept him out of the last two games, but he made his return Thursday as the backup to Justin Jackson and Bogdan Bogdanovic. While the Kings will likely continue to prioritize the development of players like Jackson, Bogdanovic, and Buddy Hield down the stretch, Temple still looks to be in position to hold a spot in the rotation on most nights. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game on the year.