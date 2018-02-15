Play

Kings' Garrett Temple: Plays 30 minutes in loss

Temple recorded 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 loss to the Rockets.

The rotations in Sacramento remain somewhat clouded in mystery, meaning players like Temple hold little to no fantasy value. Temple will produce the occasional strong performance but nothing for prospective owners to get excited about.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories