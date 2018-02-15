Kings' Garrett Temple: Plays 30 minutes in loss
Temple recorded 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 loss to the Rockets.
The rotations in Sacramento remain somewhat clouded in mystery, meaning players like Temple hold little to no fantasy value. Temple will produce the occasional strong performance but nothing for prospective owners to get excited about.
