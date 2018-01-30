Kings' Garrett Temple: Probable for Tuesday
Temple (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Temple was a surprising scratch from Sunday's contest with a sprained right ankle, but it clearly wasn't anything overly serious, as he's expected to return after just a one-game layoff. It's unclear exactly what sort of role Temple will have in his first game back, as his playing time has fluctuated somewhat significantly on a game-to-game basis. That said, he'll make for a risky DFS play considering the uncertainty surrounding his minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Explodes for career-high 34 in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Friday vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will return to bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Hands out four assists in Monday's loss•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...