Kings' Garrett Temple: Probable for Tuesday

Temple (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Temple was a surprising scratch from Sunday's contest with a sprained right ankle, but it clearly wasn't anything overly serious, as he's expected to return after just a one-game layoff. It's unclear exactly what sort of role Temple will have in his first game back, as his playing time has fluctuated somewhat significantly on a game-to-game basis. That said, he'll make for a risky DFS play considering the uncertainty surrounding his minutes.