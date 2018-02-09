Kings' Garrett Temple: Probable Friday vs. Portland
Temple (mouth) is probable for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Temple did not practice Wednesday following oral surgery, but things have apparently cleared up well for him, as he's likely to take the floor Friday. His role continues to fluctuate significantly, making him a risky DFS option.
