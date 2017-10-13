Kings' Garrett Temple: Productive off bench in return

Temple (rest) mustered 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.

The veteran swingman jumped back into action after sitting out last Monday's tilt against the Trail Blazers for rest. Temple has been solid relative to playing time in all three exhibitions he's played and figures to see a healthy dose of backup minutes at either shooting guard or small forward in the coming campaign.