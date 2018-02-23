Kings' Garrett Temple: Receives starting nod

Temple collected 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Thunder.

Temple was given the starting nod with D'Aaron Fox (eye) on the sidelines. He had himself a decent game, almost helping the Kings to an upset victory. Fox' eye injury is likely not going to cost him extended time, rendering Temple merely a waiver wire steadfast.