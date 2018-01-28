Kings' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Sunday

Temple is dealing with a right ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury for Temple, though he likely suffered it during Thursday's game against the Heat considering he only played 19 minutes. With Malachi Richardson (ankle) also out, look for guys like Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vince Carter to see added minutes on the wing. Temple's next shot to play will be Tuesday against the Pelicans.