Kings' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Thursday
Temple (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Make it four straight missed contests for Temple, who continues to battle a sprained left ankle. In his absence, Frank Mason will continue to see more minutes off the bench.
