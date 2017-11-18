Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 in win over Portland

Temple accrued 14 points (6-11 FG), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in an 86-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

It wasn't just the efficient offense for Temple tonight, as he did a great job of limiting the potent Portland backcourt as well. The 29 minutes played and 11 shots taken were close to season-highs for Temple too, as it's clear he's becoming one of the more consistent role players on this volatile Kings roster, The defense should keep him on the court for the time being, as this team has one of the weakest groups of wings in the NBA.