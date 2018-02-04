Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 in 31 minutes off bench on Saturday
Temple posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Temple seems to be progressing well in his recovery from the ankle injury that hampered him on and off for the past 2 weeks. The trade buzz around George Hill affects Temple tremendously as he would represent one less hurdle facing Temple in his quest for more playing time. There's no question that the 31-year-old has the talent to start in the NBA, but remains to be seen if the Kings will include him in their future plans.
