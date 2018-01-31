Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 points in Tuesday's win
Temple accumulated 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Pelicans.
Temple missed Sunday's contest with an ankle injury, but he was upgraded to probable in advance of Tuesday's tipoff. It clearly didn't bother him because he tied Zach Randolph for the second-most minutes played behind Kosta Koufos. The injury absences of Malachi Richardson (ankle) and Frank Mason (heel) clear some of Temple's competition for minutes, though he has had both his fair share of big nights and duds of late. The six assists were a season high though, and if George Hill is dealt before the deadline Temple could pick up additional security in terms of role and playing time.
