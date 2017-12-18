Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss
Temple scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Raptors.
With De'Aaron Fox (quad) sidelined, Temple played his most minutes in six games and parlayed them into his best scoring performance in December. The Kings finish off their current road trip with back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, so if Fox remains out for one or both of them, Temple could have some DFS appeal.
More News
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 14 in win over Portland•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starts at shooting guard Monday•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will sit out against Pacers•
-
Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 23 in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...