Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss

Temple scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Raptors.

With De'Aaron Fox (quad) sidelined, Temple played his most minutes in six games and parlayed them into his best scoring performance in December. The Kings finish off their current road trip with back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, so if Fox remains out for one or both of them, Temple could have some DFS appeal.