Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday
Temple contributed 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 loss to the Bucks.
Temple drew the start at small forward and posted his second straight double-digit scoring effort. The veteran defensive maven is capable of occasional offensive success when his shot is on, but his primary contributions typically stem from his work on the other end of the floor. Temple continues to see a solid amount of playing time whether on the first unit or coming off the bench, as he's now averaging 25.3 minutes across 20 games, 14 of those starts.
