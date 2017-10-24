Kings' Garrett Temple: Scores team-high 23 in loss
Temple posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.
Temple's scoring total led the Kings, particularly noteworthy considering he generated it while serving his usual bench role. The veteran's offensive outburst was a relative rarity, as he's primarily valued for his defensive prowess and had scored in single digits in each of his first three games. While Monday's returns were certainly encouraging, fantasy owners should keep expectations tempered, considering Temple has never averaged more than 7.8 points in any campaign coming into this season.
