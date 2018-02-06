Kings' Garrett Temple: Solid offensive effort off bench
Temple generated 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.
The veteran was second only to George Hill on the second unit in scoring and posted his third double-digit point total in the last four games. Temple has logged over 30 minutes in two of those contests as well, allowing him to make some serviceable contributions on the offensive end. The 31-year-old retains a consistent role in the backcourt rotation, although his scoring responsibilities are typically somewhat limited even in extended opportunity.
