Kings' Garrett Temple: Starting Friday vs. Memphis

Temple will start ahead of George Hill during Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Coach Dave Joerger continues to mix up his starting five on a regular basis. Temple did not play during Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to rest purposes, as coach Joerger has also noted he will try to rest his veterans more often. But, Temple will play and start Friday.

